Nadroga beats Tavua and goes through to semi-finals

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 7, 2020 3:29 pm

Nadroga is the second team to go through to the Courts Inter-District Championship senior division semi-finals.

This is after they defeated Tavua 1-nil in a bruising encounter at the Uprising Sports Centre.

The teams went into the break locked at nil-all.

But Nadroga looked a better side into the second spell as they worked to capitalize on every opportunity.

But the Tavua defense stood tall holding the Johnny Williams coached side at bay.

It wasn’t until the 64th minute that Taniela Raubula broke through Tavua’s defense line to score the lone and winning goal.

Head Coach Johnny Williams says beating a team that has experienced top level football is never easy.

Nadroga meets rivals Bua tomorrow while Tavua takes on Nadogo.

