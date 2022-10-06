Nadi and Navua remain unbeaten

The Navua football team had to come from behind to hold Nadi 1-all in the first Super Premier match of day 2 at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The humid weather condition took its toll on players as scores were locked at nil-all at halftime.

The Jet-setters settled first as Ilimotama Jese’s brilliant header broke the deadlock to give Nadi a 1-nil lead.

The Saiyad Ali-coached side did not lose hope and continued its tremendous attack resulting in Zainal Ali’s equalizer.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A NADI 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 NAVUA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 NADROGA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 SUVA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 GROUP B BA 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 LABASA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 REWA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

In the Premier Division, Nadogo surprised Tailevu Naitasiri 2-nil with goals from Ratu Saumaki and Rishant Chand.