Nadi and Navua remain unbeaten

The Navua football team had to come from behind to hold Nadi 1-all in the first Super Premier match of day 2 at the HFC Bank Stadium.
The humid weather condition took its toll on players as scores were locked at nil-all at halftime.
The Jet-setters settled first as Ilimotama Jese’s brilliant header broke the deadlock to give Nadi a 1-nil lead.
The Saiyad Ali-coached side did not lose hope and continued its tremendous attack resulting in Zainal Ali’s equalizer.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|NADI
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|NAVUA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|NADROGA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|SUVA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|GROUP B
|BA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|LABASA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|REWA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|LAUTOKA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
In the Premier Division, Nadogo surprised Tailevu Naitasiri 2-nil with goals from Ratu Saumaki and Rishant Chand.
