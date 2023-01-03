Loss of mum drives Driu

Losing a parent at the age of 15 was something Fiji Under-17 squad member Savenaca Driu did not accept easily.

The now 16-year-old lost his mum to diabetes last year, leaving a void he says is hard to fill.

Driu is part of Sunil Kumar’s 23-member squad in preparation for the upcoming OFC U17 Championship which is also a qualifying event to the FIFA U16 World Cup in Peru later this year.

The Kadavu lad says his mum was his biggest supporter when it comes to football and her memory motivates him to go even further.

“My mum is always encouraging me to go out, get some fresh air, and continue training because I don’t know what opportunity lays ahead. I didn’t know that I would come this far.”

Raised in Tavua, Driu says life is a struggle on a daily with fishing being their main source of livelihood.

The youngest of six siblings, Driu is one of four goalkeepers in the squad training under the guidance of Lautoka rep Beniamino Mateinaqara.

Fiji will take on Samoa next Wednesday in its first OFC U-17 championship match.