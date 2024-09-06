Minister encourages young footballers in opening speech

Believe in yourself and in your talent.

These are the words of the Minister of Lands and Minerals Resources Filimoni Vosarogo during the official opening of the McDonalds Talent Development Inter-District-Championship.

Vosarogo was the chief guest to the tournament and says he is happy to see all players in their different districts colors.

Vosarogo says he was supposed to be in parliament, which had been ongoing throughout the week, but had asked for leave to be able to attend the event.

Minister of Lands and Minerals Resources Filimoni Vosarogo

“I’m really encouraged, in fact I had to ask for leave from the Speaker of House, since parliament is for the week, today is the last day but I had to ask for leave to be here with you. That’s to show you that your government is equally interested in the development of soccer in the country.”

He also says he was happy to see the parents out in numbers supporting there.

The two day tournament is currently underway at Nasinu Muslim Primary School and will come to an end tomorrow.