Mental toughness key for Nadi football

Nadi football is keeping their fingers crossed for favorable results in round 13 of the Vodafone Premier League.

The jetsetters also have a chance of winning the VPL title, a win against Labasa will surely get them closer and Nadi will hope that the Suva and Rewa match ends in a draw.

Coach Kamal Swamy says the last two matches will be crucial and, it will all depend on the mental toughness of the players.

Article continues after advertisement

“The players they have to know about this and have to be prepared well, we’re working on the same line. It is important to win the two matches we know it will not be easy but, we will try our best.”

Nadi has lost twice to Labasa this year.

They lost 1-nil to the Babasiga Lions in round five at Subrail Park and went down 4-nil in the Courts IDC three weeks ago.

The two teams clash at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.

Also, on Sunday, Ratu Cakobau Park will host a doubleheader starting with Nasinu taking on Ba at 1pm and, Suva battles Rewa at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

The lone match on Saturday will be between Navua and Lautoka at 2pm at Churchill Park.