McDonalds committed to the development of football

McDonalds Managing Director Marc McElrath says McDonalds has always been committed to assisting with the development of grassroots football.

He says he believes sponsoring the recent Talent Development Inter-District-Championship over the weekend is one of the best way to cultivate this commitment.

McElrath adds that they have always been supporting FFA in implementing these types of programs over the past few years.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he is happy to see so much talent during the program, while visiting the participating teams and players on the last day.

“McDonalds is a long term partner of Fiji Soccer development, started two years ago, so we’re into our third year for the football development for kids. It’s a long term goal that we have to produce better soccer players out of Fiji, and we think this is one of the best opportunities we can work on to bring children together.”

He says they do not expect to see results over the next year, but over the next five years as these junior players get older.