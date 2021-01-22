Matanisiga withdraws transfer application

Rewa defender Gabrieli Matanisiga has withdrawn his transfer application to join the Suva football team.

This has been confirmed by Rewa President Nazeel Buksh and Suva President Ritesh Pratap.

This means that Matanisiga will once again don the red jersey for the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, the transfer of Mohammed Ramzan Khan and Waisake Navunigasau from Rewa to Suva are yet to be finalized.

The pre-season transfer window ended yesterday.