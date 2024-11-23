Manukau All Stars eye Pacific Cup redemption

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The NZFFI Manukau All Stars are set to take the field at this year’s Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup, determined to go one step further after finishing as runners-up last year.

Team Manager Shavneel Deo acknowledges the challenges of preparation, with several players juggling commitments in other tournaments.

However, he remains confident in the team’s readiness to compete.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our players had other commitments, but we’ve done our best despite the hurdles, and we’re ready to battle it out in Fiji.”

Known for their underdog spirit, the Manukau All Stars bring a blend of seasoned players and rising stars.

The squad includes former Fiji players and Vanuatu international Alex Seniel, adding depth and experience to their lineup.

“I think all teams are extremely strong. This Pacific Cup will be the toughest yet, with no clear favorite. It’s about who wants it the most on the day. This tournament is the best showcase of Fijian football talent from across the world.”

Under the guidance of head coach Bobby Khan, the All Stars are refining their strategies to face formidable opponents in Group A.

Their campaign begins with a challenging clash against Lautoka FC on Thursday at 8:45 am.

They will then face the AuFFI All-Stars on Friday at 7 pm, followed by a showdown with Navua FC on Saturday at 4:15 pm.