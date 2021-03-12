Manchester City extends lead in EPL standing

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League standing with a 3-nil win over struggling Fulham.

The result sees Pep Guardiola’s side move 17 points clear at the summit, with second-placed Manchester United having two games in hand.

For Fulham, it represents a dent to their survival hopes after they missed the opportunity to move out of the bottom three, which is compounded by the fact they have also played more games than both Brighton and Newcastle – the sides directly above them.

Both sides went into the breather tied at nil-all until John Stones tapped in Joao Cancelo’s free-kick two minutes after the break before Gabriel Jesus benefited from some shoddy defending to round home goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for the second.

And with the game under control, Aguero rounded off the scoring with a second-half penalty after Tosin Adarabioyo had fouled Ferran Torres.

In other matches played this morning, Leeds United held Chelsea to a nil-all draw while Crystal Palace defeated West Brom 1-nil and Everton went down to Burnley 1-2.

[Source: BBC]