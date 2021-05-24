Home

Man United introduces COVID-19 spot-checks

| @BBCWorld
September 7, 2021 12:08 pm
[Source: BBC]

Manchester United will introduce COVID-19 spot-checks on matchdays at Old Trafford.

This will come into effect this Saturday in the clash against Newcastle.

It is not yet a mandatory requirement to enter Old Trafford.

However, the club say they expect proof of full vaccination to become mandatory in the Premier League from the first of next month.

Fans aged 18 and over are advised to prove that they are double-jabbed or have had a negative lateral flow or PCR test within 48 hours of the game.

In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced there was a plan to mandate certification at venues where “large crowds gather”, including sporting venues with capacities of 20,000 or more.

Brighton, Chelsea and Tottenham have already introduced mandatory checks for supporters attending games at their stadiums.

