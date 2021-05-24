Man City defeats 10-man Wolves

Manchester City defeated 10-man Wolves 1-nil in the English Premier League this morning.

Raheem Sterling reached his 100 Premier League goal after converting a controversial penalty.

Sterling kept his cool to roll his 66th-minute spot-kick past Jose Sa after a lengthy video assistant referee check, ruled Joao Moutinho had illegally blocked Bernardo Silva’s cross.

In other matches, Arsenal thumped Southampton 3-nil, Chelsea edged Leeds 3-2 and Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 1-nil