Maintaining key players a worry

Losing players to other sports is a worry for the national women’s football team.

Most players including Fijiana reps Viniana Riwai, Vasiti Solikoviti, and Lavena Cavuru left football for rugby.

Solikoviti and Cavuru revealed they chose to switch to rugby as they see no future in women’s football.

However, there are certain players like Riwai who play both sports.

Fiji Football Women’s vice-president Naziah Ali says while there are plans to develop and maintain them, the final decision rests with the players.

“The training we provide is supported through FIFA and a lot of it is much tailored to ensuring that we have a growth plan for the girl but at the end of the day, it is their decision if they want to switch codes.”

Ali says it is part of their long-term plan to venture into ways to keep the players committed and interested in football.

National football coach Marika Rodu says exposing players to overseas competitions may be the answer to retaining talent.