Lomolomo land transfer deal to kick off $55m project

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has revealed that the 18-acre piece of land for the Lomolomo Academy project has been officially transferred to Fiji FA and development is set to begin by the end of this year.

The $55-million-dollar development will include a FIFA Technical Academy for Oceania, a stadium, accommodation facilities, and multiple football pitches.

“It is something that is bold, people might say we might not be able to do it, but we have already developed Labasa Academy that costs around $6.5million dollars, and we will be investing another $2million dollars for another pitch”

Article continues after advertisement

Patel says that the academy will open opportunities for footballers across Fiji, providing a pathway to achieve their dreams.

The state-of-the-art facilities are expected to elevate the standard of football in Fiji and across the Oceania region.