Loaniceva and Yada to face Disciplinary Committee tomorrow

Epeli Loaniceva [left] and Aporosa Yada

Extra Rewa Football goalkeeper, Epeli Loaniceva is set to appear before the Disciplinary Committee tomorrow.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says that he wasn’t available to appear in the meeting scheduled last in January due to commitments but is determined to turn up tomorrow to defend his case.

The Rewa FC goal keeper threw a punch and attempted to stamp on Navua’s Jackson Wale during the Courts Inter District Championship last year.

“His case has been deferred to the fifth of this month which is Friday. The Rewa goal keeper, Aporosa Yada of Lautoka, Joseph Elder of Navua and a few others.”

They are set to meet at 5.30 pm at the Fiji FA Headquarters at Vatuwaqa.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji Premier League is set to resume this week with five games confirmed to be played.

At 1pm, Sugar Taxis/Pacifika Rentals/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Work Nadroga will host Ba at Lawaqa Park while at 2pm, Nadi will battle Lautoka at Churchill Park simultaneously, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Extra Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

At 3pm, Navua will host Rewa at the Uprising Sports Complex while Nasinu plays Flick Suva at the Fiji FA Academy.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Ba game live on Mirchi FM.