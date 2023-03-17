Liverpool's Bajcetic to miss rest of season with injury

[Source: Reuters Sports]

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic’s breakthrough season has ended due to an adductor injury, the 18-year-old said on Thursday.

Bajcetic missed Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League last-16 second leg defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday as the Premier League club crashed out of the competition 6-2 on aggregate.

Bajcetic’s emergence has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Liverpool, who are sixth in the Premier League standings, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more.

The Spaniard has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.