Liverpool score two late goals in 4-3 thriller against Fulham

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winner in the 88th minute in their breathless 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League this morning.

Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute, while a debut strike from Alexis Mac Allister and an own goal by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Alexander-Arnold’s spectacular free kick lifted Juergen Klopp’s team into second in the standings on 31 points.

“It’s mental to be honest,” Trent-Alexander told Sky Sports. “A game of massive ups and downs. Leading, then getting clawed back twice, then obviously losing with about five minutes to go, getting the equaliser and then getting the winner.

“It was an unbelievable game, full of emotion. Just very, very happy to get the win and be able to get over the line.”

Liverpool are two points adrift of leaders Arsenal, while Manchester City are third on 29 points, but play later on Sunday. Fulham are 14th.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game with so many beautiful goals,” a grinning Klopp told Sky Sports.

“We scored incredible goals today, but we gave it nearly away and we have to say that as well. We were actually really good in the game, we played a lot of good stuff, but it was 2-2 and it was deserved at halftime.”

Fulham looked poised to end Liverpool’s undefeated streak at Anfield in the league that goes back to October 2022 before Mohamed Salah laid it off to Endo for a long-range goal.