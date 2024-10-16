Lions roar on Lautoka's turf

Extra Supermarker Labasa claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Flick Hygiene Lautoka in their FMF Inter-District Championship match, with Christopher Wasasala netting twice in the first half.

Wasasala opened the scoring for Labasa in the 16th minute and doubled their lead just before halftime in the 43rd minute.

Lautoka pulled one back in the second half through Saula Waqa, but despite having multiple chances, they struggled to break through Labasa’s resolute defense.

Article continues after advertisement

Wasasala was later shown a red card, but Labasa managed to hold on for the win.

With the win, Labasa has booked its place in the semifinal with a game to spare.

The 2024 IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the LIVE commentaries of the super premier matches on MIRCHI FM.