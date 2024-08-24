Likuculacula continues to shine in OFC Futsal

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Koleta Likuculacula continues to impress at the OFC Women’s Futsal Nations Cup in the Solomon Islands.

Likuculacula scored a double in their 6-2 win over the hosts at the Friendship Hall in Honiara yesterday.

It was Likuculacula’s second double at the tournament.

In the first match against Tahiti, she netted two and one in their win over Tonga and also managed to score their lone goal in the 9-1 loss to New Zealand.

She has scored in all of Fiji’s games with six goals under her name. Fiji will play New Zealand in Sunday’s final after beating Solomon Islands 6-2.

New Zealand defeated Tahiti 6-1 in their final group-stage fixture.