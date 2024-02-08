Lautoka to go out in full force today

[ Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook ]

The Lautoka football side hopes to continue the momentum from the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series when they take on Rewa in the first OFC Champions League play-off leg at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Lautoka FC President Shalendra Prasad they’re hoping for the best today.

Prasad also admits that Rewa is not an easy opponent, given they’ll be featuring new players.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Rewa will be firing on all cylinders, but he’s confident the Blues can still deliver.

“We will not take Rewa lightly because Rewa is a star-studded side. They have three more players injected into the team from New Zealand who are very experienced players, and we know they will give us a good run. We have left our victory behind and are concentrating on our game today,” says the President.

Prasad says they will not allow their CVC win last week to blind them in today’s game.

Meanwhile, New Zealand-based Shuiab Khan is one of the new players for Rewa.

Khan joins the Delta Tigers with Samuela Kautoga and James Hoytt.

Rewa hosts Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3 pm today and the next leg on Sunday at Churchill Park.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.