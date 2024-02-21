Lautoka FA wary of conceded goals against their club

Lautoka FC side at the DFPL last weekend [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Lautoka Football Association is concerned about the number of goals they’ve conceded this year.

Speaking with FBC Sports, Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad mentioned that they recently had a meeting to discuss this issue.

Prasad pointed out that allowing eight goals is higher than they’d like for their team.

“Lautoka Football Association is concerned that we are conceding more goals than expected. So far through CVC and the OCL, we have conceived eight goals, which is not acceptable by the Lautoka football.”

Prasad also mentions that Nasinu gave them a good run last Sunday in the first round of the Digicel Fiji Premium League.

He is hoping for the team to work on their downfalls before they face Navua this week.

However, the President is confident his side will pull up their socks and deliver what’s required of them.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Suva hosts Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, and Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

All these games kick off at 3pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.