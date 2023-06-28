Lautoka expects tough outing against Nadroga

Lautoka Football is aiming to continue the winning momentum gained from the Fiji FACT as they take on Nadroga on Friday in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Blues President, Shalendra Prasad, however, has emphasized a lot of players are still in the winning mood and are yet to turn up for training.

“We won’t underestimate Nadroga, Nadroga gave us a very good run at Lawaqa Park in the first round but we managed to win via goal against them”

Prasad knows Nadroga will come out firing at them as they have had a lot of resting time.

He says the stallions will be hungry for win.

Lautoka will be hosting Nadroga at Churchill Park at 7 pm.

Meanwhile, you can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa and Rewa match at 1 pm on Saturday on Mirchi FM.