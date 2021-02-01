Lautoka beats Labasa to win Sanatan IDC title

Lautoka is the new Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Inter-District Champion after they stunned Labasa 1-nil in the final at Lawaqa Park.

James Pillay was the hero for the Blues after he scored the lone goal of the match.

The westerners were reduced to ten men later in the match but they kept their composer and went all out to maintain the lead until the final whistle.

The Babasiga Lions, laced with district reps with the likes of Anish Khem and Jasnit Vikash, could not break the strong Blues defense.

Labasa defeated Cuvu 4-3 in penalty shootout in the first semi-final while Lautoka beat Korovuto 2-nil in the second semi-final.