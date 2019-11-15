Rewa currently leading Lautoka in Punjas BOG

The Rewa football team is currently leading Lautoka 3-2 in the Punjas Battle of the Giants soccer tournament at Churchill Park.

The Delta Tigers had to come from a goal down to take the lead.

The Reds counter attacking approach seemed to be working wonders as Setareki Hughes scored his second goal to make it 3-2.

The Delta Tigers hit back with another goal to Setareki Hughes.Rewa 3- 2 Lautoka

Malakai Rakula scored for the hosts to level scores.

Malakai Rakula brings Lautoka back in the game with the equalizer in the 63rd minute of play.Rewa 2- 2 Lautoka.

Peniame Drova’s well timed header from the counter attack gave Rewa a 2-1 lead just before half time.

Peniame Drova puts Rewa into the lead.Rewa 2- 1 Lautoka.

The hosts had a dream start when they scored first through Netani Doli.

Lautoka's Netani Doli scores the first goal of the evening against Rewa.

The Delta Tigers continuously applied pressure and were rewarded when Setareki Hughes perfectly headed the ball at the back of the net for the equalizer.

Setareki Hughes of Rewa scores the equalizer. Rewa 1 – 1 Lautoka.

The match is currently into second half.