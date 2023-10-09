Late Tiwa double sends Tavua to final

Malakai Tiwa [left] has scored a double to help Tavua advance to the Courts IDC Premier Division final beating Nasinu 3-2 in extra-time.

A Malakai Tiwa double propelled Tavua into the final of the Premier Division Courts Inter District Championship.

The side defeated Nasinu 3-2 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning in extra time of the match in a thrilling semi-final clash.

Despite missing a lot of goal-scoring opportunities, Tavua made a strong comeback, scoring three as Amena Bolaitamana scored one.

Nasinu’s Nasoni Mereke netted the first goal just before halftime, while Newton Tabe scored the second for the team.

Meanwhile, they will either face Nadroga or Rakiraki in the final at 11.30 a.m. tomorrow.