Late Lukaku header secures Napoli win over Atalanta

[Source: Reuters]

Romelu Lukaku scored a late goal to earn Napoli a 3-2 win at Atalanta on Saturday and strengthen their position at the top of the Serie A standings.

The Belgian striker netted 12 minutes from time with a glancing header from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s cross.

Napoli, who lost 3-0 at home to Atalanta earlier this season, lead the table on 50 points, six ahead of Inter Milan who have two games in hand with Atalanta third on 43.

Article continues after advertisement

Atalanta went into the match after three consecutive league draws and the loss to Napoli ended their 16-match unbeaten run.

“It was a great performance against a very, very strong team. The 3-0 they won against us stayed in our heads, but we have made a big step up since then and now we need to keep going,” Lukaku told Sky Sport Italia.

“It is another test to see where we are right now, because it’s easy to relax after a victory like this, whereas we need to keep focused and try even harder,” Lukaku added.