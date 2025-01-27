Large turnout expected for CVC first leg

The two captains - Labasa's Simione Tamanisau and Setareki Hughes [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The 2025 football season will commence this week with FMF IDC champions, Extra Supermarket Labasa FC, playing Digicel Fiji Premier League winners, Extra Supermarket Rewa FC, in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion Vs Champion (CVC) series this Saturday.

Labasa will look to make the most of their home-ground advantage in the first leg while Rewa is preparing full swing to take on the Babasiga Lions.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf has commended the loyal fans who consistently turn out in numbers to support this tournament.

“I also thank the fans that value this tournament, they come in big numbers to come and attend these opening series and now this tournament hosted at Subrail Park, we expect a jam packed stadium to welcome Rewa.”

Labasa hosts Rewa at Subrail Park at 1.30pm with the return leg set to take place at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on February 9.