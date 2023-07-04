Laqeretabua signs first professional contract

Josh Laqeretabua. [Source: Supplied]

Junior Bula Boys rep Josh Laqeretabua has signed his first professional contract with Charlton Athletic.

The 17-year-old, who joined the club at Under-9 level, was part of the U18s’ title-winning side in 2022/23 and recently represented Fiji at the U20 FIFA World Cup in Argentina.

Josh is the younger sibling of Vodafone Fijiana 15s and former Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua player Raijeli Laqeretabua.

After putting pen to paper on his two-year deal, the defender says he is grateful for the opportunity hoping he can get into the U21s team consistently next season and make a few first-team appearances.