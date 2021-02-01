Lami leads Futsal Southern League Zone

Lami has taken the lead in the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone after round eight of competition.

The side thrashed Northland Tailevu 11-2 last night at FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The side now sits on first place with 14 points.

Action between Lami and Northland Tailevu [Source: Lami Futsal/Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri climbs to second place after beating Nasinu 5-3 also with 14 points but have lesser goal difference.

Defending Southern League champion Navua moves up to third place after defeating Rewa 6-3 with 13 points.

Rewa and Nasinu both have 12 points however, the Delta Tigers are on fourth place with better goal difference.

Futsal Inter-District title holder Suva sits on sixth place with 10 points while Northland Tailevu which has recorded only a win is at the bottom of the table with three points.