Football
Lami leads Futsal Southern League Zone
April 8, 2021 11:29 am
The Lami futsal team [Source: Lami Futsal/Facebook]
Lami has taken the lead in the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone after round eight of competition.
The side thrashed Northland Tailevu 11-2 last night at FMF Gymnasium in Suva.
The side now sits on first place with 14 points.
Action between Lami and Northland Tailevu [Source: Lami Futsal/Facebook]
Tailevu Naitasiri climbs to second place after beating Nasinu 5-3 also with 14 points but have lesser goal difference.
Defending Southern League champion Navua moves up to third place after defeating Rewa 6-3 with 13 points.
Rewa and Nasinu both have 12 points however, the Delta Tigers are on fourth place with better goal difference.
Futsal Inter-District title holder Suva sits on sixth place with 10 points while Northland Tailevu which has recorded only a win is at the bottom of the table with three points.