Labasa women closes in on semi-finals

A first half double for Narieta Leba was enough to secure a win for Labasa at the OFC Women’s Champions League.

The 2-nil win over Veitongo FC from Tonga sets up a fascinating finale in group B this weekend.

Following AS Academy Féminine’s 0-5 loss to Auckland United, Labasa and Veitongo came into their second group stage match knowing that only a win would keep either team in genuine semi-final contention, with a loss confirming an early trip home.

Labasa found the opening goal in the 25th minute when Shayal Sindhika’s through ball was pounced on by Leba.



Leba netted her second goal just five minutes before the half-time interval,

Both Labasa and Auckland United have four points and AS Academy Féminine on three.

Labasa sets up an electrifying final group game with the reigning champions, AS Academy Féminine, to determine who will progress to the knock out stages.