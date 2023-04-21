Labasa unbeaten in DFWSL

After seven rounds of competition, Labasa is the only unbeaten team in the Digicel Fiji Women Super League.

The team currently has 21 points, with Ba in second place having won five of their six matches and having 15 points.

Rewa and Nadi are third and fourth respectively while Suva is fifth followed by Nadroga then winless Tailevu Naitasiri at the bottom of the table.

Two games will be played on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori with Labasa facing Suva at 1pm followed by Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri.

At the Fiji F.A Academy Ground, Ba will face Nadroga.

Meanwhile, Suva faces Nadroga at 7:30 tonight at the Uprising Sports Center in Navua.

Ba will take on Tavua at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba tomorrow.

Navua will play Labasa at 2pm instead of 3pm before Suva battles Lautoka at 4pm on Sunday.

Both games will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday, Nadroga hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm while Nadi faces Rewa at Prince Charles Park at the same time.