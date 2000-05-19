Labasa tops table as League breaks for Fiji FACT

[Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

Labasa remains at the top of the Extra Supermarket Premier League standings after their 4-2 win over Nasinu in Round One of the competition over the weekend.

The Babasiga Lions have now won seven of their nine matches played.

Rewa sits in second place, also with seven wins from nine matches, following a dominant 5-1 victory over Calgary Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba is third on the table with 14 points, having won four of their nine games so far.

According to the Fiji Football Association, these are the standings at the end of Round One of the competition.

The league will now take a break and resume after the BiC Fiji FACT tournament.

The 2025 BiC Fiji FACT kicks off with the group stage from May 30 to June 1, followed by the knockout rounds from June 7 to 8 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.