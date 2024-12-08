Labasa Northpole ready to take on Buiduna FC

The Northpole FC from Labasa warm-down after their final pool match

Labasa Northpole captain Christopher Wasasala has expressed confidence in his team ahead of today’s highly anticipated Cecil’s National Club Championship final against Buiduna FC.

The match kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Fiji Football Academy Grounds in Suva.

After a commanding 8-0 victory over Blues FC in their last group match, Northpole FC enters the final with momentum and high spirits.

Action from the Northpole FC vs Blues FC

Wasasala says the players are motivated to secure the win, not just for the team but for their families and supporters.

Their opponents, Buiduna FC, has made history by reaching the National Club Championship final for the first time.



The Buiduna FC [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Despite their last game ending in a 1-1 draw against Downtown FC from Nadroga, Buiduna FC has shown resilience and determination throughout the tournament.

Both teams bring unique strengths to the field, promising an exciting clash.