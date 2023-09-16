Labasa, Navua ready to battle in BOG final

Source: Fiji Football Association

In the Rooster/Scoops Chicken Premier Ice Cream Battle of the Giant semi-finals, unexpected and thrilling results unfolded.

As the finals are set to take place today, a more entertaining day awaits.

Navua’s head coach has expressed that they have been working hard to attain victory in the semi-final against Suva last night. He believes that this victory will surely fuel the players to perform well in the final against Labasa today.

“A great feeling, I think after navua came back from the senior division, I think this is the first time for us to defeat Suva. Defetaing Suva in their home ground, I think is very sweet and very special for the Navua people”

On the other hand, Labasa’s head coach, Intiaz Khan, has stated that they still need to polish a few areas before the showdown.

He believes that they had more chances than Lautoka and had possession, but they need to rectify that.

“The way I saw, we had many chances than what Lautoka, we had possession. I think we need to rectify on that”

The two teams will battle the BOG title at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

