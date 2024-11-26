Labasa hopes to continue winning momentum

[File Photo]

Defending IDC champions, the Babasiga Lions, are hard at work preparing for the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup as they aim to continue their winning momentum.

Labasa head coach, Ravneel Pratap, shares the team is well aware of the heightened expectations from their passionate fan base following their recent IDC victory.

“The players know that expectations have grown since we just won the IDC, and fans are hoping for another strong performance in the Pacific Cup.”

Article continues after advertisement



[File Photo]

The team is focusing on building fitness and improving combination play, ensuring smooth passing and strong connections on the field according to Pratap.

“It’s been a month since IDC, so regaining match fitness and refining our combination play is a challenge, but the boys are working hard.”

There are no major injury concerns for Labasa, and the inclusion of a few guest players are expected to add depth to the squad.

Coach Pratap encourages fans to come out in full force to support them as they chase more glory.

Labasa begins their campaign this Thursday where they’ll face USA All Stars at 4.30pm.

They will play Rewa on Friday, then their last match with NZFFI All stars on Saturday.