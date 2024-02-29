Labasa hopeful for a good season

The Labasa Football side is determined to have a good outing this season after their match against Nadroga in the Digicel Fiji Premier League competition last weekend.

Despite the 2-all tie, head coach Ravnil Pratap remains optimistic about the team’s performance.

Pratap views this result as a positive beginning for Labasa in the league, setting a solid foundation for future matches.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our first game was a draw but still it’s our first game of the year. Playing against a good game against Nadroga and getting a draw is something positive and now we are taking those positive in our next game against Suva”

He adds that the senior players in the team have been playing a pivotal role in the squad as they have been guiding and moulding the youths.

He says this was evident in their match at Lawaqa Park last Sunday.

The Babasiga Lions are on track with their training as they prepare to face Suva in the next round.

Pratap adds that they won’t be underestimating the capital city side but are gearing up for a good match.

Round three of the DFPL will see a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori with Suva and Labasa playing at 1 pm before Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Rewa at 3 pm.

Also at 1 pm, Nasinu will be taking on Ba at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa while Nadroga will take on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In another game at 3 pm, Navua will host Nadi at the Uprising Sports Center.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Lautoka game commentary live on Mirchi FM.