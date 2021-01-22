Labasa football hopes to start season on a high

Defending Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title holders Labasa football expects nothing less than a tough challenge from Suva.

Suva was the most successful side last season and the Northerners know beating the Whites will not be easy.

Labasa defender Iliesa Lino says the players are aware of the major hurdle ahead and are clear on what’s expected of them.

Article continues after advertisement

He says starting the year with a title in the bag will set the platform for a successful season.

“We are defending champion, we expect a very tough game against Suva. We know Suva is a very good team so it will be a very good game next week.”

Lino adds preparation for the series has been in itself a challenge with the rainy weather conditions affecting player turnout during trainings.

Labasa takes on Suva in the first leg next Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium.

The second round will be held next Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the CvC series on Mirchi FM