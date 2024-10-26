Labasa celebrates IDC victory in style

Hundreds of fans and supporters of the Babasiga Lions team gathered at Extra Supermarket in Labasa to celebrate their 2024 FMF Inter District Championship victory.

The celebration began with a march through town right to Extra Supermarket, who is the team’s major sponsor.

It was a sea of red and white as supporters cheered on their favorite player and also had a moment of celebration.

Christopher Wasasala who nailed the winning penalty for Labasa last week, was today mobbed by fans and he thanked them for their support.

“You can see a lot of young players, the youth that have been with us, and this win is for the supporters. We dedicate this win to the supporters and all the fans, the family. It was, as we know, IDC is always a big tournament, and it’s always hard, but for the boys, it’s a great victory.”



Christopher Wasasala with coach Ravneel Pratap

Coach Ravneel Pratap acknowledged the people of the North, especially those who turned up for the celebration.

He says that it’s a proud moment for the whole of North, not only the senior team but also the primary school girls under 14, who were the runners-up in the primary IDC girls division, and the Labasa Baby Lions U14 side, who was the boys division winner.

Labasa last won the IDC tournament in 2020.