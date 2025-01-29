Labasa aware of Rewa flair

[File Photo]

Labasa FC is aware of what to expect this weekend when they face Rewa FC in their first Champion versus Champions leg at Subrail Park.

Captain Simione Tamanisau says Rewa is renowned for their attacking flair, but they have been formulating special tactics to counter the visitors on Saturday.

He adds that while playing at home is an advantage for the Babasiga side, they need to be alert throughout the match.

“The team is preparing well back in Labasa, yes the coaches has been have been putting up a strategy for us to counter the team.”

Tamanisau is also calling on all their fans to come out in numbers to support the side.

Labasa will host Rewa at the Subrail Park on Saturday, and you can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.