Kumar to assist Blues in IDC campaign

Lautoka FC has secured a major boost ahead of the FMF Inter-District Championship 2025 with the return of experienced mentor Ravinesh Kumar.

The former Fiji FA Technical Director and Fiji Under 20 coach, and the country’s only A-License holder, will guide the 4R Electric Blues as they chase IDC glory at Govind Park in Ba.

Kumar, who has previously steered Lautoka in top-level competitions, brings proven tactical expertise and leadership to a side further bolstered by the inclusion of overseas-based players, expected to add strength and international exposure across key positions.

The Blues face a demanding Group A campaign, beginning against Suva on Tuesday, next Tuesday at 6pm, followed by a showdown with defending champions Labasa on Wednesday at 6pm, before closing pool play against western rivals Nadi on Thursday at 6pm.

With Group A shaping as one of the tournament’s toughest pools, Lautoka’s blend of experienced coaching and returning talent could prove decisive in their bid for a return to IDC success.

The FMF IDC 2025 starts next Tuesday at Govind Park in Ba.

You can catch live commentary of all the matches on Radio Fiji Two.

