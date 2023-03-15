Kumar replaces Ralulu in Bula Boys camp

Ivan Kumar

There has been a change in the Digicel Bula Boys squad ahead of the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies next week.

Labasa football midfielder Akeimi Ralulu has pulled out of the squad due to family commitments.

He has been replaced by Rewa player Ivan Kumar.

The Bula Boys will play two games at Churchill Park in Lautoka starting with Vanuatu on Monday at 5pm and the Solomon Islands on Sunday at 2pm.

Before Sunday, Marika Rodu’s team will face the Digicel Junior Bula Boys on Thursday at 2pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

The ticket price for adults is $10 flat while children below the age of 10 can watch the games for free.