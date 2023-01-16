Kumar impressed with Koro

Ilisoni Koro [middle] against Samoa

Fiji Under-17 coach Sunil Kumar was impressed with the composure of 16-year-old goalkeeper Ilisoni Koro during their first OFC Under-17 Championship match against Samoa.

Kumar says there was a lot of attention centered on Koro in the build-up to the match but the Xavier College student did not allow it to affect him.

The Baby Bula Boys coach adds there’s more to come from the Tailevu villager.

Article continues after advertisement

“He’s just 16 years old and I had a chat with him about not taking pressure, to be relaxed and calm and I think he played really well for us.”

Kumar is expected to make some player rotations ahead of the match against Tonga on Wednesday.

The two teams meet at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Both Fiji and Samoa have three points in Pool A with a win each.

Tonga is yet to register a win so far.