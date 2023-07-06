Kulas trip for friendlies cancelled

The Fiji Kulas women’s football team will no longer be travelling to the Solomon Islands for the anticipated friendlies scheduled for this month.

These matches were organized to help the team prepare for the upcoming Pacific Games.

Second Vice-President for Women’s Football Nazia Ali confirms the withdrawal of two Pacific Island countries, namely Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, from the competition.

“You know the girls has been training, we were all looking forward to travelling. The team was meant to fly out today but this last-minute change has really impacted our preparation and our plan for having an opportunity to travel abroad and prepare for the Pacific Games that will be held at the end of the year”

Expressing her disappointment, Ali emphasized that the team had been diligently preparing for this crucial opportunity.

The players had been training together for an entire month, demonstrating their dedication and commitment.

However, with the withdrawal of these nations, the team’s preparation has been disrupted.

Ali further stated that the team would focus on completing the remaining activities before the players disperse to their respective homes.

Despite this setback, Ali remained optimistic about the team’s future prospects.

Meanwhile, the Young Kulas will be participating in the highly-anticipated OFC Women’s Under-19 Championship final against New Zealand this Saturday at 7pm at the HFC Bank in Suva.

Football enthusiasts can catch the live broadcast of the event on FBC 2 Channel.