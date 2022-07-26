Kulas thankful for support shown so far

Fiji Kula supporters during their game against Cook Islands last Sunday.

The Fiji Kulas are stepping closer to a potential World Cup outing and support is needed now more than ever.

Kulas are into the semi-finals of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup where it’ll take on a very fast paced Solomon Islands team.

From their first match in the group stages, the vocal Solomon Islands crowd outnumbered the home supporters and Fiji needs the same from her people.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Kulas Head Coach Lisa Cole says they are grateful for the level of support shown so far.

“Mr Patel came in at the beginning of the game and then the Prime Minister. I think he brought us luck because he came just in time for a goal. That’s what you need, you need to feel like this is special especially when you’re in your own country. It’s a huge event for him to come out and support us.”

The Kulas will have a light session today before heading to the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s match kicks-off at 7.30pm.

The first semi-final between Samoa and PNG starts at 4pm and you can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.