Krishneel new Ba coach

The Ba football side has announced Daniel Krishneel as its new head coach for the 2024 season.

The former Ba midfielder takes over the reins from interim coach, Sunil Kumar who guided the Men in Black during the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion Series.

In handing over the coaching role, Kumar says Ba will take many positive lessons from the CVC experience.

“I think with the performance last week and this week, there is a lift and there is a lot of room for improvement for these young boys and with few more experienced players like we missed Pranil Naidu and some other experienced players who left the team in the transfer window so we did miss them in this CVC Series.”



Meanwhile, the first leg of the OFC Champions League national playoffs between Rewa and Lautoka will be held on Thursday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The return leg is on Sunday at Churchill Park.

Both matches will kick-off at 3pm and you can catch the live radio commentary on Mirchi FM.