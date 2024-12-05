Krishna out for the season

[Source: Odisha FC Media]

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna will be sidelined for the remainder of the Indian Super League season due to an ACL grade 3 injury.

His club, Odisha FC, confirms that their star striker sustained the injury during the game against Hyderabad FC.

In a statement, club coach Sergio Lobera said it’s quite sad to lose an incredible player and one of the best professionals he has ever worked with.

Lobera said he’s confident the Bula Boys captain will recover well and come back stronger to help the team.

The Fijian forward has been a key player for the club, contributing significantly to their success after joining last season.

His absence will undoubtedly be a major blow to the team’s attacking prowess.

The 37-year-old came to India in 2016 with the Kolkata-based franchise, then known as Atletico de Kolkata and played for the team until 2022 before securing a move to Bengaluru FC, following which he joined Odisha in 2023.

In his first full season with the side, Krishna broke the record of most goals scored by an Odisha player in a single season.

The Fiji-born striker has made 116 appearances so far in the Indian domestic competition, playing 9381 minutes whilst scoring 58 goals and providing 28 assists.