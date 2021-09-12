Juventus come from behind to win over Spezia

Juventus produced a second-half fightback to earn their first Serie A 3-2 victory of the season against Spezia.

Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt scored the winner from a corner six minutes after Federico Chiesa’s equalizer.

Spezia had produced their own comeback from a goal down through Emmanuel Gyasi and Janis Antiste, after Moise Kean’s low strike into the bottom corner gave Juventus a 28th-minute lead.

Victory moves Massimiliano Allegri’s side up to 12th in the table.