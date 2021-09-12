Football
Juventus come from behind to win over Spezia
BBC
September 23, 2021 7:15 am
Juventus produced a second-half fightback to earn their first Serie A 3-2 victory of the season against Spezia.
Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt scored the winner from a corner six minutes after Federico Chiesa’s equalizer.
Spezia had produced their own comeback from a goal down through Emmanuel Gyasi and Janis Antiste, after Moise Kean’s low strike into the bottom corner gave Juventus a 28th-minute lead.
Victory moves Massimiliano Allegri’s side up to 12th in the table.
