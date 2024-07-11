Junior Bula Boys targets top four finish

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football team is gearing up to showcase their finest form against Vanuatu in their crucial OFC Men’s Under 19 Championship pool match today.

With aspirations of securing a spot in the semifinals, the team is determined to dominate.

Head coach Marika Rodu believes in his team’s abilities, emphasizing their determination to recover from a recent setback against Solomon Islands in their second game.

He stresses the crucial importance of discipline and is urging his players to follow the game plan.

“So, we will stick to a game plan, try to move the ball into spaces and find people in some pocket of spaces and just try to create our own attack”.

Rodu also adds it’s important for them to take their chances.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys faces Vanuatu at 11 am today.