Junior Bula Boys confirmed for international friendly

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Under-20 team will be travelling to Jakarta, Indonesia next Wednesday to get some game time ahead of the FIFA World Cup later this year.

This tour was initially cancelled by the host country but team manager Kartik Reddy confirms it is back on.

The four-team Invitational tournament includes Fiji, New Zealand, hosts Indonesia and Guatemala.

The Junior Bula Boys will take on the hosts in its first match followed by Guatemala on Sunday and New Zealand U20 on the 22nd.

The team has been having warm-up matches against the Ba men’s side at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.