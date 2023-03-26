Joselu double helps Spain to 3-0 win over Norway in Euro qualifier

[Source: Reuters Sports]

An early goal by Dani Olmo and a late Joselu double gave Spain a 3-0 win over Norway in their first Euro 2024 Group A qualifier as they began a new era under Luis de la Fuente.

Spain took the lead in the 13th minute through winger Olmo, who flicked the ball into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot after being set up by defender Alejandro Balde.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 84th when substitute striker Joselu nodded in a brilliant cross by midfielder Fabian Ruiz three minutes after coming on.

Article continues after advertisement

The 32-year-old found the net again a minute later to make it 3-0 on his debut from a rebound.

Spain, rebuilding with their new coach following a last-16 World Cup exit to Morocco, were less focused on possession and much more on going straight for the opposing goal.

Norway, without striker Erling Haaland with a groin injury, grew in confidence but spurned several chances including efforts by Martin Odegaard, Fredrik Aursnes and Alexander Sorloth.

Spain next face Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday when Norway travel to Georgia.