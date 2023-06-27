Jeddah named host city for 2023 Club World Cup

[Source: Reuters]

The 2023 Club World Cup will take place in Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, soccer’s world governing body FIFA said.

The decision was made following a FIFA delegation visit to Jeddah last week to assess ongoing preparations for the tournament.

The tournament, which will be played from Dec. 12-22, will be held in Saudi Arabia for the first time, as previously announced in February.

The 2023 edition of the Club World Cup will be the last of the current format — an annual competition with seven teams — which will be discontinued before its expansion to a 32-team event to first be held in 2025 in the United States.